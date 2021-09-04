Nov. 20, 1929 — Aug. 22, 2021

Charles W. Ruth, Lt. Col. USA (Ret.) died August 22 at the age of 91. He served as an infantry officer while commanding a battalion at Ft. Ord, California, the Post Commander of Quarry Heights, Panama Canal Zone and Hunter Liggett Military Reservation, California. He served two tours in Vietnam. Some of his awards include Silver and Bronze Stars, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, 3 RVN Crosses of Gallantry, Master Parachute Badge, Combat and Expert Infantry Badges and Pathfinder Badge. Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, gardening, and the culinary arts.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen R. Ruth; his son, David A. Ruth; and sisters, Pat Schwerdt of Palo Alto, California, and Migs Mason of Longview, Washington.