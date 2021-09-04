Nov. 20, 1929 — Aug. 22, 2021
Charles W. Ruth, Lt. Col. USA (Ret.) died August 22 at the age of 91. He served as an infantry officer while commanding a battalion at Ft. Ord, California, the Post Commander of Quarry Heights, Panama Canal Zone and Hunter Liggett Military Reservation, California. He served two tours in Vietnam. Some of his awards include Silver and Bronze Stars, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, 3 RVN Crosses of Gallantry, Master Parachute Badge, Combat and Expert Infantry Badges and Pathfinder Badge. Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, gardening, and the culinary arts.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen R. Ruth; his son, David A. Ruth; and sisters, Pat Schwerdt of Palo Alto, California, and Migs Mason of Longview, Washington.
He is survived by David’s wife, Nancy N. Ruth of Old Saybrook, Connecticut with granddaughters Jennifer of Derry, New Hampshire, and Michelle (deceased) with great-granddaughter Ariebella Rose Ruth; Charles W. Ruth Jr., of Drippings Springs, Texas; and James T. Ruth and his wife, Mary Helen Parker Ruth of Austin, Texas, with grandsons Mark and his wife, Erika, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Steve and his wife, Jen, of Austin, Texas with great-granddaughters Evie and Tessa; brothers George F. Ruth Jr. and his wife, Lee, of Kelso, Washington, and Robert B. Ruth and his wife, Beverly, of Longview, Washington; and brother in-law John J. Randolph of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
There are no official services planned. Lt. Col. Ruth will be cremated and buried along with Helen’s remains at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
