Charles Reed

March 24, 1948 — Jan. 8, 2022

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed January 8, at the age of 73 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Antonia; sons William Reed and Kevin Reed Sr.; daughter Rachael Reed; grandsons Virgil and Kevin Jr.; granddaughter Angileah; sister Rebecca Fisher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eo Reed and Ethel McNeece; his brothers, Richard (Scoot) Reed, Eo (Pete) Reed; and his sister, Lonna Luster.

He proudly served on board the USS New Jersey BB-62 during Vietnam. He drove (hurdled) trucks for most of his adult life.

Chuck enjoyed fishing, clam digging, telling stories and spending time with family and friends.

There will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

