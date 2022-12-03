Charles Norman Skeans

Feb. 14, 1928—Nov. 10, 2022

Charles was born in Rainier, Oregon. He married Deloras Mae Skeans of Rainier and resided in Madras, Oregon since 1959. He had two sons Gary and Michael.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law Catherine Skeans, grandson Nickolas Skeans and wife Hillary Skeans, great granddaughter Alexis, and great grandson Payson.

Charles was a graduate of Oregon State University, in Agriculture. He ranched in Maras, Oregon until he joined the Jefferson County School District. At Madras High School he held the positions of Vice Principal, counselor and teacher. He left the school district for 10 years to work at the state level as a coordinator for Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes County school districts. He returned to the Madras school district where he retired.

Charles was admired as a husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, life partner and friend to many. He will be greatly missed!

A memorial service will be held at the Madras United Methodist Church on December 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made in his honor to the Gary Skeans Scholarship fund in Jefferson County.