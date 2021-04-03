January 27, 1932—March 27, 2021

Longtime Rose Valley resident Charles M. Chadderton, 89, passed peacefully at the home of his daughter, Julie, in Seabeck, Wash., on March 27, 2021.

He was born January 27, 1932 in Longview, Wash., to Lewis and Zola Chadderton. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1950 and soon after joined the Navy.

In 1954 he married the love of his life, Ettanell Robinson. Together they raised their two daughters, Deena and Julie. Chuck worked as an Electrician with IBEW 970 until his retirement in 1994, was an active member of Rose Valley Friends Church, a volunteer R.V. firefighter, an avid hunter, fisherman and in later years golf.

Charles spent his last three years living close to family in Seabeck. His true legacy was his Godly example of love and faithful commitment to his wife and family.

Charles is survived by his daughter Julie Puckett (Mike), son-in-law Jack Van Dyke, his four grandchildren Summer Koons (TJ), Sally Niebuhr, Abbey St.Clair (Dave), and Adam Puckett (Brook); seven great-grandchildren, Jenevieve, Michaela, Charles “CJ”, Greyson, Josiah, Liam and Kelsey; and his sister Barbara Tinney and brother Dennis Chadderton.

Charles was proceeded in death by his wife Ettanell Chadderton, daughter, Deena Van Dyke, his parents and two brothers, Louie Chadderton and Larry Chadderton. A service is planned for 2 p.m. on April 10 at Lone Rock Chapel, Seabeck, WA. Private burial will take place at Rose Valley cemetery on Friday, April 9, 2021.