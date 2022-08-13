Mar. 31, 1935 — Aug. 9, 2022

Charles K. “Chuck” Brighton of Hermiston, Oregon, former longtime Kelso, Washington, resident, was born on March 31, 1935, in Bellingham, Washington, to George and Alice (Kerley) Brighton. He died August 9, 2022, in Hermiston at the age of 87 years old. He served in the United States Navy from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1959. Chuck married Doris Benford on June 12, 1954.

He worked for the city of Kelso Public Works Department in various positions for 25 years as well as serving as a reserve police officer for seven years. Chuck loved the Lord and walked with him every day. He was a beloved and proud member of the Solid Rock Church in Hermiston, Oregon. Chuck was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was one of the good ones. Go in peace Charles.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris Brighton of Hermiston, Oregon; daughters Susan Nichols of Hermiston, Oregon, Doreen Fleetwood of Toledo, Washington, and Shawn Kornegay of Bay City, Oregon; brother Fred Brighton of Bellingham, Washington; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Brighton.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park, Longview, Washington.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.

Please share memories of Chuck with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com