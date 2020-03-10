Charles Johnson
0 entries

Charles Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Johnson

August 8, 1942—January 26, 2020

Charles “Charlie” P. Johnson 77, Born August 8, 1942, Death January 26, 2020 Reno, Nevada. Son of Oscar and Ada Johnson, brother of Edward and Shirley, father of Sheila Sessions.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News