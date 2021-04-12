Charles Ferguson

June 29, 1916 — March 20, 2021
Charles passed away March 20 at home on the farm where he spent most of his life. Charles was born at the family homestead in the Lewis River Valley on June 29, 1916, to James and Edith Ferguson. He was the middle of five brothers in the family. In 1929, the family moved to the current farm in the bottoms.
Charles attended Clover Valley Grade School. After the move, he attended and graduated from Woodland High School in 1934. Due to the depression, he attended one more year of high school for “enrichment.” Charles then attended Lower Columbia College in its second year of existence and then transferred to Washington State College (now University) where he graduated in February 1940. He met Ellen there, his wife of 57 years. The young couple moved to Duvall where he worked as a milk tester.
In 1943, the family moved back to Woodland and purchased his dad’s dairy farm with his brother, Byron. Byron and Charles successfully ran the dairy farm for more than 70 years until Byron died in 2013.
Like his father who was a county commissioner, Charles was very active in community and agriculture organizations. He was a board member of the Mayflower Dairy Cooperative (now Darigold). He was a board member of the Lower Columbia College Foundation, Woodland School District and Woodland Port District. He also was a fire district commissioner, a Cowlitz County Boundary Review member, the Woodland Chamber of Commerce president, a Woodland Presbyterian Church Elder, a Lions Club member, and he was active in many other dairy groups.
Amazingly after all the hours on the farm and community and dairy organization, he had time for fishing, hunting, boating, traveling, rock hounding, card playing and of course storytelling and talking to others. He would love to talk to you about what is going on or the good old days. He was quite adventuresome as a young man, jumping freight trains and hitchhiking for several trips making it to New York and Mexico.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Margaret Beck; and his sons, Howard, James, Robert, and Doug. Charles also has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also is survived by girlfriend Fran Hamilton of Phoenix, Ariz.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ellen; brothers Wayne, Byron, Albert, Donald; and granddaughter Rosemary.
Services were held March 30 and more info is available at Woodlandfh.com. Memorials may be made to Woodland Historical Museum, P.O. Box 255 or Woodland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 297, Woodland, WA 98674.
