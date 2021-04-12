Charles Ferguson

June 29, 1916 — March 20, 2021

Charles passed away March 20 at home on the farm where he spent most of his life. Charles was born at the family homestead in the Lewis River Valley on June 29, 1916, to James and Edith Ferguson. He was the middle of five brothers in the family. In 1929, the family moved to the current farm in the bottoms.

Charles attended Clover Valley Grade School. After the move, he attended and graduated from Woodland High School in 1934. Due to the depression, he attended one more year of high school for “enrichment.” Charles then attended Lower Columbia College in its second year of existence and then transferred to Washington State College (now University) where he graduated in February 1940. He met Ellen there, his wife of 57 years. The young couple moved to Duvall where he worked as a milk tester.

In 1943, the family moved back to Woodland and purchased his dad’s dairy farm with his brother, Byron. Byron and Charles successfully ran the dairy farm for more than 70 years until Byron died in 2013.