 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles E. McRoberts
0 entries

Charles E. McRoberts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles E. McRoberts

January 26, 1939 — April 1, 2021

Charles was retired from the telephone company and was proud of his work there. He was an avid mascara fan and an avid beer drinker. He could build anything, be it an old car or a house. He was my husband of 29 years and I loved him.

— Carole

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 13

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News