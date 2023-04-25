Charles E. Craig

May 22, 1934 - April 18, 2023

LONGVIEW - Charlie was born in Columbus, Montana to William E. and Hazel (Jenkins) Craig. He graduated from Columbus High school 1952 and entered the University of Montana. He interrupted his studies to enlist in the Marine Corps, serving in Korea. After discharge, Charlie used G.I. Bill benefits to return to the University and complete his degree in education, but not before meeting and marrying fellow student Danelle McDonald. After his first job in Power, Montana he accepted a position in his wife's hometown and began teaching at Monticello Junior High School, where he remained for his career. He retired in 1989.

Charlie taught History, English and Geography, and his interest in those fields continued throughout his retirement. Besides being an avid reader, he and his wife traveled widely throughout the United States, often accompanied by his daughter Amy and her husband Patrick, with a particular emphasis on battlefields and cemeteries that had been key parts of his classroom curriculum.

He was a member of the Cowlitz County Deep Thought Society, a group of great friends that learned, traveled and celebrated together for over 50 years.

Being with his extended family was a lifelong joy for Charlie and he was blessed to spend much of his retirement with his children, grandchildren, and finally his great-grandchild (and namesake), Charlotte. "Bompie" will be fondly remembered by his granddaughters not just because of all the trips to the beach, the weekly Wednesday dinners, and the puzzle races over the years, but also because they knew he loved them unconditionally and always asked them about their current lives. They, and the rest of the family, will miss him deeply.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; siblings John, James and Walter Craig, Lucy and Alfred Spaeth; sister-in-law LeAnn Craig; first child Stuart McDonald Craig; father- and mother-in-law Dan and Delsa McDonald; brother- and sister-in law Harry and Esther Calbom and nephew John O'Connor.

Survivors include his spouse of 64 years Danelle M. Craig, son Phil Craig, daughter and son-in-law Amy and Patrick Welding, grandchildren Samantha (Tyler) Puvogel and Alexandra M. Craig and fiance Jorge Garcia, great grandchild Charlotte Danelle Puvogel, sister-in-law Kay Craig and her family, nieces and nephews Hal and Carol Calbom and their family, Paula O'Connor, and G.M. and Holly Roe and their family.

At Charlie's request, there will be no public service.