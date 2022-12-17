Charles "Cork" Richard Koethke

Feb. 13, 1945—Nov. 30, 2022

Charles Richard “Cork” Koethke died in Longview on Nov. 30, 2022. Cork was born Feb. 13, 1945, in Lewiston, Idaho, to Philip Charles and Bonna Jean (Lister) Hilding. His father died when Cork was 18 months old, and his mother then married George Koethke.

Cork attended Lewiston schools until his junior year of high school, when he moved to Ravenswood, W.V. He returned to Lewiston in his senior year. Cork took great pride in graduating from both Lewiston and Ravenswood high schools. He went on to work and attend college in Idaho.

He and Diana White were married in 1966. They had three children, Rick, Karie and Michele. The couple later divorced, and Cork married Sara Branscom in 1980. He and Sara had been married for 42 years at the time of his death.

Cork managed restaurants in Spokane and in California before returning to Lewiston to manage Koethke Grocery. Ready for a change, he went to work at the Lewiston Tribune. He became the classified advertising manager and later said he enjoyed the challenges and variety that came with working at a daily newspaper.

In 1977, he accepted the classified manager position at The Daily News in Longview. Always seeking to learn new things, he became the backup computer tech and also was in charge of the display advertising department.

Cork was active in regional and national classified advertising organizations, serving on boards and as president of those boards several times. While working at the newspaper, he was in high demand as a motivational speaker at newspaper conferences.

After his long tenure at The Daily News, he worked in Portland for Cap Cities until he retired.

He and Sara enjoyed many trips on the motorcycles he built. During those trips he indulged in another of his passions, photography. His hobby led to honors such as having his work on exhibit in Washington, D.C.; and being shown in photo magazines. While serving on the board for the McClelland Arts Center, he organized a photo show for several years.

For years, Cork was Santa Claus. He donned the jolly old elf’s suit and visited local nursing homes, hospitals and Community House on Broadway. He was accompanied by his “elves” (his daughters). He also surprised many unsuspecting families with a holiday feast and gifts. All of this was done anonymously. Cork loved helping make Christmas a special time for the people he visited, and his enthusiasm was infectious.

Cork loved spending time with his family and friends. He also adored his dogs. He was fascinated with cars and motorcycles, a love which he shared with his brother and his children.

He and Sara spent a lot of time exploring antique stores and museums. The couple also traveled to New Orleans every chance they had.

Cork’s pride in his children was unending, and he supported them with his whole heart.

He took a sincere interest in people, and this love blessed him with many friends who he thought of as family. His unconditional love and approval was honestly given, and his friends’ hearts glowed in response. The love and support given by cherished family and friends made the difficult journey near the end of his time on Earth easier to bear. His family is grateful for this gift.

Cork leaves behind wife Sara; son Rick Koethke; daughters Karie Koethke and Michele Koethke Wolosyn (Robert); beloved grandchildren Dalton, Carly and Cory Wolosyn, Casey Wolosyn Rector and Garrett Brimmer; great-grandson Everett James Trent Brimmer; brother Fred Koethke; sister Pamela Koethke Enneking; and nieces Angelique Koethke Watson, Natasha McNealy, Brandi Enneking Howard and Kelly May.

He handled the years of illness the same way he handled everything, with courage, dignity and deep concern for others. His two special caregivers, Robin Lovingfoss and Sue Stephenson, took wonderful care of him, and they became family as well. The family will always be grateful for the compassionate care he received from staff at Canterbury Gardens. Cork will be missed terribly but remembered always with much love.

At Cork’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Ethnic Support Council, 1213 14th Ave., Longview, WA 98632; or to Community Home Health & Hospice, 1035 12th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.