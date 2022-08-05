 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles "Chuck" Robert Lawson

  • 0

Dec. 6, 1934 — July 21, 2022

Charles R. Lawson, 87, died July 21, 2021 in Vancouver, Washington.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park. A reception takes place afterwards in the hospitality room at Steele Chapel.

Charles “Chuck” is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lieselotte Lawson, of Longview. Charles served in the Army for 27 years, he then went to work for U.S. Customs in Seattle, Washington, before again retiring.

His full obituary can be seen at longviewmemorialpark.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News