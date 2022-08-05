Charles "Chuck" Robert Lawson

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park. A reception takes place afterwards in the hospitality room at Steele Chapel.

Charles “Chuck” is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lieselotte Lawson, of Longview. Charles served in the Army for 27 years, he then went to work for U.S. Customs in Seattle, Washington, before again retiring.