Charles (Chuck) J. Nordstrom

June 25, 1941 — Nov. 6, 2021

Chuck passed away November 6, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 80 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, Washington.

He was born to C.S “Nick” and Merry Lou Nordstrom in Longview, Washington, where he grew up. After graduating from Mark Morris High School, he took a trip to Europe with friends where they enjoyed skiing and sightseeing.

He worked for the state of Washington’s Department of Revenue in Olympia as a computer analyst and retired after 30 years.

Chuck enjoyed many hobbies including sailing, skiing, putting together jigsaw puzzles and his Corvette! He kept busy with projects around the house and volunteered with the Red Cross and the Union Gospel Mission of Olympia.

He attended Evergreen Christian Center and Calvary Chapel of West Olympia.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sons, Charles “Eric” (Kim) and Daniel (Reva) Nordstrom; his stepchildren Scott (Jan) LaVergne, Mark LaVergne, Bryan LaVergne, Laurel (Gregg) Erickson, Joe (Robin) LaVergne and David LaVergne; numerous grandchildren; and his sister, Linda Lacy, and her children.

There will be an outdoor niche-side service at 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021, at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens, 1535 Mount Brynion Road, Kelso, Washington, 98626.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Union Gospel Mission, 413 Franklin St. N.E. Olympia, WA 98501.