Charles “Chuck” Edward Townsend, who was born on January 28, 1939, and passed away on April 20, 2023, after a prolonged illness. He passed away in the company of his loved ones at home. Chuck was originally from Holly, Michigan but relocated to the nearby area in 1948. He worked as a Union Carpenter. His family was his greatest source of love and joy. He had a contagious laughter that could make anyone around him smile…. He was an amazing listener, empathic, sincere, and warm-hearted. He would make a friend wherever he would go. He had a deep passion for car shows, hot rods, Pepsi, cigars, and basking in the sunshine. One of his prized possessions was a 53’ MG with a small block Chevy engine. Chuck was known for his generosity, wild and humorous personality, and occasional mischievousness. His departure has left an immense void in our hearts, and we will always cherish his memory.