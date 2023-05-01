January 28, 1939—April 20, 2023
Charles “Chuck” Edward Townsend, who was born on January 28, 1939, and passed away on April 20, 2023, after a prolonged illness. He passed away in the company of his loved ones at home. Chuck was originally from Holly, Michigan but relocated to the nearby area in 1948. He worked as a Union Carpenter. His family was his greatest source of love and joy. He had a contagious laughter that could make anyone around him smile…. He was an amazing listener, empathic, sincere, and warm-hearted. He would make a friend wherever he would go. He had a deep passion for car shows, hot rods, Pepsi, cigars, and basking in the sunshine. One of his prized possessions was a 53’ MG with a small block Chevy engine. Chuck was known for his generosity, wild and humorous personality, and occasional mischievousness. His departure has left an immense void in our hearts, and we will always cherish his memory.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret “Mickie” Townsend, and his children Sandra “Sandi” Townsend, Richard “Rick” Townsend, and Kristi (Trent) Harris. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Erica Townsend, Nikki Quade, Steven Townsend, Josh Townsend, and Laceigh Townley, as well as great-grandchildren: Jocelynn “Meadow” Bales, Charleigh LaFountaine (“he was the best “Pop-Pop” ever), Chase Townsend, Freya Townsend, Aspen Townley, Maddy Townsend, and Rhett Townsend. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Nellie Townsend, and his great-grandson, Sutherland Jones.
A ceremony honoring Chuck will take place on May 6th at 2pm at New Life Church, which can be found at 2441 42nd Ave. in Longview, WA. We extend an invitation to all those who knew and loved Chuck to come together and join us.
