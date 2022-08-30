Charles "Chuck" Clark Nesmith

Nov. 13, 1928—Aug. 16, 2022

Charles “Chuck” C. Nesmith was born on Nov. 13, 1928 in Bellingham, Washington on his father’s birthday. Chuck passed away on August 16, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Washington. Chuck was cremated by Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory. He passed peacefully, with his youngest daughter, Kathryn Backstrom, her husband Scott, and their children, Travis and Dawnell, at his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 66 years, Elsie I. Nesmith, on July 27, 2014. Chuck was also preceded in death by two children, Charles Alexander Nesmith on March 26, 2016 and Jeannie Karen Hansen on May 23, 2016.

He is survived by three daughters; Iva M. Neyens, Charlotte A. Brown (Tim), Kathryn M. Brackstrom; 17 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren.

Throughout his life he lived in both the Seattle and Spokane areas, following his careers working at the University of Washington, moving furniture and carpentry, which was his utmost love. He also loved camping with his family and friends, and fishing with his buddies. In retirement he and Elsie moved to Nampa, Idaho to be near their son and oldest daughter. Chuck moved to the Kelso/Longview area 5 years ago to be close to his daughter, Kathy and her family.

Chuck attended Kelso Christian Assembly of God and enjoyed the seniors group there as well as the Bible Studies. He will be put to rest beside his wife, Elsie. at Kohler Lawn Cemetery in Nampa, Idaho. A graveside service is tentatively planned to take place at that time. Donations may be made to Kelso Christian Assembly of God.