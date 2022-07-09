August 6, 1942—July 4, 2022

Charles (Charly) Alfred Warren, 79, of Eagle Point, Oregon, the son of Leonard and Mattie Warren (Norris) and the loving husband of Marianne Warren, passed away unexpectedly July 4, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Marianne; four children, Kristen, Trent (Debbie), Mandy (Sean) Gay, and Gunner (Deanne); nine grandchildren, Rawley, Emma, Gus, Kai, Cade, Josie, Ronan, Xander and Caitlin, all living in the Oregon and Washington area. Charly was preceded in death by his parents and his son Lenny.

Charly grew up in Central Point with his sister, Linda (Jim) White, who lives on Whidbey Island, Washington. Charly graduated from Crater High School in 1960. He wrestled four years for the Ducks, was a Pac 8 champion and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1964. He continued as an assistant wrestling coach at Oregon State University where Charly received his industrial engineering degree in 1968.

Charly worked in the pulp and paper industry for 32 years and retired as a vice president/mill manager for Georgia Pacific. He loved fast sports cars, water skiing, pickleball, UFC, collegiate wrestling and watching all his grandchildren become fine adults.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life open house will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 22361 S. Central Point Road, Oregon City.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Charly’s name.