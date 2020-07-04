Charlene Krause

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 20, 1925—May 21, 2020

Charlene Odette Krause, resident of Longview, WA for 26 years, passed away on May 21, 2020. Charlene was born December 20, 1925 in Ansley, Nebraska to Corra and Charles H. F. Steinmeier.

On December 23, 1945, Charlene married Robert Galen Mundhenk in Ansley, NE, and together they had three children, Melody, Kurt and Mona. After her husband’s passing in 1992, Charlene reconnected with an old friend, Wayne Reynolds Krause at their 50th high school reunion. They were married on May 17, 1994 in Kimball, NE.

Charlene was preceded in death by her first husband, Galen, her parents and her sister Imo Morrison. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Krause of Longview, WA; daughter Melody Bywater of Independence, OR; son Kurt Mundhenk of Puyallup, WA; daughter Mona Mundhenk of Maple Valley, WA; granddaughter Gwendolyn Bywater of Portland, OR; and grandson Grahame Bywater of Independence, OR.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. at Longview Community Church in Longview, WA and also live-streamed at www.longviewcommunitychurch.org.

