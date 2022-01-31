Aug. 20, 1936 — Dec. 20, 2021
Charlene Elizabeth Halverson passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on December 20, 2021.
Charlene was born to James and Maudie Norris in Stanley, Kentucky, on August 20, 1936.
Charlene met her husband, Roger Halverson, while he was stationed at Fort Campbell with the 101st Airborne division. Roger and Charlene married on December 8, 1962, and moved to Washington state. Charlene and Roger settled in Castle Rock, Washington, where they raised their four children. Charlene attended St. Mary’s Catholic church for more than 40 years.
Charlene is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roger; brother Jimmy Norris; and sister Barbara Norris.
Charlene is survived by her sisters, Brenda Lefebvre of Washington and Regina Reid of South Carolina; her children, Holly Pauling, Keith Halverson, Amy Knowles and Eric Halverson; and numerous grandchildren.
Donations can be made to Community Home Health & Hospice or Catholic Community Services.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Castle Rock, Washington.
