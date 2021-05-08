November 11, 1945 — April 8, 2021
Charleen Lola Rockett Hite was born November 11, 1945, in Longview, Wash., to Marie Jacobs Rockett and Leslie Rockett. She grew up in Castle Rock, Wash. She loved cooking, crafts, interior design, gardening and was very gifted.
Of all the adventures she and her family did with careers and the businesses they owned, traveling the world during their life in the military while her husband served our country, she loved living in Germany the most.
Charleen is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald R. Hite; her two sons, Scott Hite and his wife, Janelle and David Hite and his wife, Tina; and two grandsons, Gavin Hite and Jarett Hite.
She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Bob, Norm, Chuck, and George Rockett. Charleen and her brothers, Norm and Bob, joined their loved ones in heaven within approximately 17 months of each other, all losing their battles with cancer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.