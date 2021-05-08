November 11, 1945 — April 8, 2021

Charleen Lola Rockett Hite was born November 11, 1945, in Longview, Wash., to Marie Jacobs Rockett and Leslie Rockett. She grew up in Castle Rock, Wash. She loved cooking, crafts, interior design, gardening and was very gifted.

Of all the adventures she and her family did with careers and the businesses they owned, traveling the world during their life in the military while her husband served our country, she loved living in Germany the most.

Charleen is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald R. Hite; her two sons, Scott Hite and his wife, Janelle and David Hite and his wife, Tina; and two grandsons, Gavin Hite and Jarett Hite.

She was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Bob, Norm, Chuck, and George Rockett. Charleen and her brothers, Norm and Bob, joined their loved ones in heaven within approximately 17 months of each other, all losing their battles with cancer.