Chad Randall Vincent

December 7, 1982 — March 8, 2021
Raised in Anaheim, Calif., and attended schools in the area. Chad had family in Washington, California, Texas, Georgia, and the United Kingdom.
Chad loved family, friends, fishing, camping, anything outdoors. Chad’s friends were like family to him and he enjoyed doing things for them. He was a hard worker who provided for his family. If family or a friend needed a hand doing something, he was the first to lend a hand or money.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife Jody; his dad and mom; Ross and Tina; mother-in law Mikki; brothers Travis, Jeremy, AJ and Pat; sisters Holly, Virginia (Jimmy), Kendra, Natalie Christine, Crissy, Ree Ann (Bryan); sons Anthony, CJ, Dakota, Gabe, Tucker and Hunter; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
A service will be held on June 26, 2021, the time and place will be announced soon.
