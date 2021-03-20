 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chad Randall Vincent
0 entries

Chad Randall Vincent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

December 7, 1982 — March 8, 2021

Raised in Anaheim, Calif., and attended schools in the area. Chad had family in Washington, California, Texas, Georgia, and the United Kingdom.

Chad loved family, friends, fishing, camping, anything outdoors. Chad’s friends were like family to him and he enjoyed doing things for them. He was a hard worker who provided for his family. If family or a friend needed a hand doing something, he was the first to lend a hand or money.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife Jody; his dad and mom; Ross and Tina; mother-in law Mikki; brothers Travis, Jeremy, AJ and Pat; sisters Holly, Virginia (Jimmy), Kendra, Natalie Christine, Crissy, Ree Ann (Bryan); sons Anthony, CJ, Dakota, Gabe, Tucker and Hunter; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

A service will be held on June 26, 2021, the time and place will be announced soon.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News