Chad LeRoy Munsch
November 8, 1976—July 9, 2020
Chad passed away at home of an unexpected medical event. He was a loving father to Andrew, Zachary, & Trynity. He also left behind a family consisting of parents Doug & Tina Henderson, a brother Ed, a sister Peggy, nieces & nephews Jaide, Jared, Carter, & Makayla and a great niece Clara. He was preceded in death by Granny Munsch & Aunt Debbie. Chad was a Journeyman Pipefitter, a job he was very proud of. Above all Chad was a man you would be proud to call your son, your brother, your uncle, or your friend. Anyone with a story they would like to share, please contact his mother at arcadelady@hotmail.com, she would love to hear from you.
