May 29, 1950 — Oct. 3, 2021

Celeste G. Rollison,71, of Harper, Texas, passed from this life on October 3, 2021, at her home. She was born in Longview, Washington, on May 29, 1950, to parents, Earl McRoberts and Gertrude Huffman McRoberts.

Celeste grew up in Kelso, Washington, with her childhood being filled with tap dancing, starting at 3 years old, years of gymnastics and countless friends and memories. Celeste began her career as a data entry operator for Weyerhaeuser in Longview, Washington, before opening her own business, New Beginnings Nursery in 1990.

At New Beginnings Nursery, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of raising landscape plants, especially geraniums which she did by the thousands.

She always dressed up and had a sense of style in clothing, jewelry and shoes.

Celeste was known for hosting events at her home, setting a beautiful table, and her great cooking. She always put out an extra-large spread for family and friends to enjoy. Her family was very important to her and she loved them dearly. Her Church family and friends were so important as well and she formed lifelong bonds. Her style, spitfire attitude and love of God will be missed by all.