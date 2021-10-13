May 29, 1950 — Oct. 3, 2021
Celeste G. Rollison,71, of Harper, Texas, passed from this life on October 3, 2021, at her home. She was born in Longview, Washington, on May 29, 1950, to parents, Earl McRoberts and Gertrude Huffman McRoberts.
Celeste grew up in Kelso, Washington, with her childhood being filled with tap dancing, starting at 3 years old, years of gymnastics and countless friends and memories. Celeste began her career as a data entry operator for Weyerhaeuser in Longview, Washington, before opening her own business, New Beginnings Nursery in 1990.
At New Beginnings Nursery, she fulfilled her lifelong dream of raising landscape plants, especially geraniums which she did by the thousands.
She always dressed up and had a sense of style in clothing, jewelry and shoes.
Celeste was known for hosting events at her home, setting a beautiful table, and her great cooking. She always put out an extra-large spread for family and friends to enjoy. Her family was very important to her and she loved them dearly. Her Church family and friends were so important as well and she formed lifelong bonds. Her style, spitfire attitude and love of God will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl McRoberts; her mother, Gertrude Huffman McRoberts Hawley; and her son, Brian Bystrom.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her husband, Jerry Rollison; daughter, Celina Flores and husband, Demetrio; grandchildren, Elaina, Noah and Oliva Flores; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Larry Brinkmann; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Kerrville Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830- 895-5111.
