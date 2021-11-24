Cecil Miles Rogers Dunn

April 12, 1971 — Nov. 17, 2021

Cecil M. Dunn passed away on November 17, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He leaves behind his wife Stacey; son; Geoffrey (Jaynie) and Joseph (Beth); stepchildren Taylor and Trey Trevino; grandchildren Averie, Jed, and Harrison; mom Violet Dunn; four sisters; a brother; dear friends Ben and Robin Russell; and his beloved dog Josie.

He was preceded in death by his father Alfred Dunn and a brother Butch Dunn.

Cecil was a lifelong Longview resident, graduating from Mark Morris High School in 1990. He began working at the Longview Post Office in 1997 as a rural mail carrier until his passing. Cecil was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing with his boys. He loved his family and was a great friend to everyone.

A public viewing was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 24, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 26, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov 28, at the Longview Moose Lodge for all friends and family.