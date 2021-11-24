Cecil Miles Rogers Dunn

April 12, 1971 — Nov. 17, 2021
Cecil M. Dunn passed away on November 17, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He leaves behind his wife Stacey; son; Geoffrey (Jaynie) and Joseph (Beth); stepchildren Taylor and Trey Trevino; grandchildren Averie, Jed, and Harrison; mom Violet Dunn; four sisters; a brother; dear friends Ben and Robin Russell; and his beloved dog Josie.
He was preceded in death by his father Alfred Dunn and a brother Butch Dunn.
Cecil was a lifelong Longview resident, graduating from Mark Morris High School in 1990. He began working at the Longview Post Office in 1997 as a rural mail carrier until his passing. Cecil was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing with his boys. He loved his family and was a great friend to everyone.
A public viewing was held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 24, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 26, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov 28, at the Longview Moose Lodge for all friends and family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.