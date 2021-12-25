Ceasar J. Borroz

June 29, 1929 — Dec. 12, 2021
Ceaser J. Borroz, age 92, passed away at home surrounded by family. He was born on June 29, 1929, in Elkville, Illinois, to Morris and Semere (Favre) Borroz. He married Viola L (Agee) Borroz on July 9, 1954. They had nine children: Judy Atchley, Norma Donaldson, Kathy Smith, Diane Ballinger, Shirley Moore, Tina Phippen, Andy Borroz, Mickey Borroz and Zackary Atchley; and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers and sister; his loving wife; and one child, Duane Borroz.
He worked as a mechanic, logger, farmer and millwright at several mills. He loved family gatherings, listening to his country music, bowling, playing horseshoes, but most of all his favorite place was in the hayfield on his 1947 Farmall Tractor, and working on his equipment, which he did clear into his late 80s. He never new a stranger and would help anyone. He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. December 31, 2021, at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview.
