Cathy R. Gaal

Cathy graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1968. She married Eric Hansen shortly after graduation and they had two daughters, Heather and Ingrid. In 1985 she married Zoltan Gaal, Jr. and they moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She earned her Bachelor degree in Justice and paralegal studies from University of Alaska Anchorage in 1995. Cathy retired from the state of Alaska in 2002 and returned to Washington to be closer to family and help raise her grandkids. She also became a Master Gardener through the WSU extension program in Puyallup. Cathy was an avid shopper and bargain hunter. She enjoyed reading her bible, being in nature and baking. She was also passionate about education and traveling. Cathy was an excellent seamstress. Her true joy was spending time with her family.