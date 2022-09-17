July 20, 1950—Sept. 5, 2022
Cathy R. Gaal, age 72, passed away on September 5, 2022 at her home in Puyallup, WA with her family by her side. Cathy was born in Longview, WA on 7/20/1950 to Raymond (Buck) and Corrinne Spears.
Cathy graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1968. She married Eric Hansen shortly after graduation and they had two daughters, Heather and Ingrid. In 1985 she married Zoltan Gaal, Jr. and they moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She earned her Bachelor degree in Justice and paralegal studies from University of Alaska Anchorage in 1995. Cathy retired from the state of Alaska in 2002 and returned to Washington to be closer to family and help raise her grandkids. She also became a Master Gardener through the WSU extension program in Puyallup. Cathy was an avid shopper and bargain hunter. She enjoyed reading her bible, being in nature and baking. She was also passionate about education and traveling. Cathy was an excellent seamstress. Her true joy was spending time with her family.
Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Zoltan; her parents, her grandmother, Bernice Watkins and her brother, Luke Spears.
Cathy is survived by her two daughters: Heather and Ingrid Hansen; her sister, Pam McCabe; brother: Glen and Paul Spears; and her five grandchildren: Elijah, Jordan, and Quintin Hayward, Chloe and Sophie Buzzard.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1pm, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Shephard of the Hill Presbyterian Church, 8401 112th St. E. Puyallup, WA. Refreshments and fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, please express your condolences by donating to your local arts, parks and community gardens.
