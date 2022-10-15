Cathy I. Francisco

Dec. 30, 1953 — Oct. 6, 2022
Cathy Francisco, 68, of Castle Rock, passed peacefully October 6, 2022, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview.
She was born in Longview, Washington, on December 30, 1953 to Lyle LaRoy and Bette (Victor) LaRoy. She was a graduate of Kelso High School and Lower Columbia College. She worked at PeaceHealth for 39 years and was a charge nurse on the psychiatric unit. Staff fondly called her the Commander.
She is survived by her husband, Brent; daughters Kelly (Miriah) and Aimee (Joe) and two grandchildren, Angelina and Jaren.
Cathy requested no funeral service, and in lieu of sending flowers asked to donate to any organization in the fight against Leukemia. She will be greatly missed, but always remembered.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.