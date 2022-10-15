Cathy I. Francisco

Dec. 30, 1953 — Oct. 6, 2022

Cathy Francisco, 68, of Castle Rock, passed peacefully October 6, 2022, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview.

She was born in Longview, Washington, on December 30, 1953 to Lyle LaRoy and Bette (Victor) LaRoy. She was a graduate of Kelso High School and Lower Columbia College. She worked at PeaceHealth for 39 years and was a charge nurse on the psychiatric unit. Staff fondly called her the Commander.

She is survived by her husband, Brent; daughters Kelly (Miriah) and Aimee (Joe) and two grandchildren, Angelina and Jaren.

Cathy requested no funeral service, and in lieu of sending flowers asked to donate to any organization in the fight against Leukemia. She will be greatly missed, but always remembered.