 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cathy I. Francisco

  • 0

Dec. 30, 1953 — Oct. 6, 2022

Cathy Francisco, 68, of Castle Rock, passed peacefully October 6, 2022, at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview.

She was born in Longview, Washington, on December 30, 1953 to Lyle LaRoy and Bette (Victor) LaRoy. She was a graduate of Kelso High School and Lower Columbia College. She worked at PeaceHealth for 39 years and was a charge nurse on the psychiatric unit. Staff fondly called her the Commander.

She is survived by her husband, Brent; daughters Kelly (Miriah) and Aimee (Joe) and two grandchildren, Angelina and Jaren.

Cathy requested no funeral service, and in lieu of sending flowers asked to donate to any organization in the fight against Leukemia. She will be greatly missed, but always remembered.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Indoor exercises for when the outdoors is too cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News