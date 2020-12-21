 Skip to main content
Cathy Dunston Green
Cathy Dunston Green

April 27, 1955—December 11, 2020

Cathy was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend who unexpectedly passed away. She has lived in Kelso and Woodland. If you are interested in more information or would like to contact family, please see open Facebook group page: Celebrating Cathy Dunston Green’s Life.

