Cathy Bennett born June 30, 1950. She passed away at home April 25, 2022. Her loving husband, Dick, preceded her in death in 2008.

She is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A service will be held May 2, 2022 at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. A full obituary can be found at longviewmemorialpark.com.