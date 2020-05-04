× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 6, 1950—April 29, 2020

Cathleen Anne Windal passed away on April 29, 2020 in Portland, Oregon with her loving husband by her side.

Cathy was born on November 6, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Wallace and Betty (Brearley) Noerenberg. After Alaska became a State in 1959, Cathy and her family moved to Cordova and then Juneau, where Cathy graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1969. Cathy was proud of her early life spent in Alaska. She graduated from Washington State University with her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 1973.

Cathy provided compassionate aid to thousands of Oregon families during her 40-year career with Adult and Family Services. Family was important to Cathy. She was a friend to kitties and a lover of birds. She went about the world being kind, friendly, and generous to all she met.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bob Windal, of Portland, OR; daughter Jennifer (Patrick) St. Mary of Everett, WA; and sister Gretchen Niemi of Castle Rock, WA.

Private internment will be at Longview Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Steele Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Cathleen Windal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.