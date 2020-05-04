November 6, 1950—April 29, 2020
Cathleen Anne Windal passed away on April 29, 2020 in Portland, Oregon with her loving husband by her side.
Cathy was born on November 6, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Wallace and Betty (Brearley) Noerenberg. After Alaska became a State in 1959, Cathy and her family moved to Cordova and then Juneau, where Cathy graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1969. Cathy was proud of her early life spent in Alaska. She graduated from Washington State University with her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 1973.
Cathy provided compassionate aid to thousands of Oregon families during her 40-year career with Adult and Family Services. Family was important to Cathy. She was a friend to kitties and a lover of birds. She went about the world being kind, friendly, and generous to all she met.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bob Windal, of Portland, OR; daughter Jennifer (Patrick) St. Mary of Everett, WA; and sister Gretchen Niemi of Castle Rock, WA.
Private internment will be at Longview Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Steele Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.