Catherine Welch
Catherine Welch

March 1, 1923—April 29, 2020

Mom had a vibrant, outgoing, personality and was loved by all. She had a giving heart and loved to travel and spend time with her loved ones. She attended High School at Mt. St. Joseph Academy in Rutland VT and worked in Sales Audit. There will be a viewing on May 12th from 10 AM to 5:00 PM at Longview Memorial Park and a placement ceremony on Friday the 15th at the Steele Chapel. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Mount St. Joseph Academy, Rutland VT. Msjvermont.org

