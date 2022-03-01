March 27, 1943 — February 23, 2022

Catherine “Virginia” Spain-Hoven passed away February 23, 2022, in Longview, Washington. She was a longtime resident of Rose Valley in Kelso, Washington, where Virginia and “Butch” Harold Hoven lived for 50 years. “Butch” Harold Hoven passed away April 5, 2016. Butch and Virginia married April 16, 1960. Virginia was born March 27, 1943 to Alice and Arl Spain in Portland, Oregon. Virginia loved to travel and she loved her large family, who she spent most of her time with.

She is survived by her daughters, Wanda, Konni and Tadum; her sister, Patricia; her grandchildren, Jessica, Marcus, Randi-Dawn and Kevin. Virginia also had many great-grandchildren she adored. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan, who passed away December 23, 2018.

No child was unloved in a room with her. Virginia was a very generous woman who gave anything from love and support to her last dollar from her purse. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Virginia’s memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Calvary Church, 902 Ash St., Kelso. A potluck will follow the memorial service. Cash donations in honor of Virginia to Calvary Church are very much appreciated. Virginia often donated her time and money to her church.