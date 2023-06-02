Oct. 4, 1934—May 17, 2023

PORTLAND, OR—Cathy passed away peacefully at home with close friends by her side on May 17, 2023. Her life’s motto was “B Happi”, which she expressed with love.

Catherine Joy Yelton was born on October 4, 1934, in Kelso, Washington. She was a true joy and the second child to her parents, Ina and Calvin. She finished school, graduating from Kelso High School in 1952, they lived in the family home that her father built on Beacon Hill. (“Go You Highlanders!”)

Always close, her family moved to Portland. Cathy worked at Janzen and was the Woman’s Fashion Coordinator for many years. It was there she met Maxine Cozetto who owned her own real estate business. Maxine talked Cathy into becoming a real estate agent for her and she did dual jobs for many years.

Cathy met Wayne J. Felder “as a 44-year-old unclaimed blessing”. They married in 1978 and lived their lives together building businesses, traveling the world, attending and supporting many Masonic organizations while Cathy supported Wayne as a Royal Rosarian.

She had a love of music and played the piano for years for many organizations as well as weddings and funerals for friends and family. We think she knew the words to about every song ever written! Cathy attended pop concerts for over 40 years and many other musical events including the Singing Christmas Tree during the holidays.

Cathy attended many activities right up to the time she left this earth including going to the beach, attending the Oregon Grand Court Order of the Amaranth, entertaining and helping host Easter in her home this year. At the time of her passing she was planning on attending the Queens Garden Party for the Rose Festival.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Calvin, in 1997, and her beloved Wayne in 2014, and stepson John in 2018

She is survived by her nephew Jeff (Mary) Yelton; great-nephew Justin (Elizabeth); twin great-nieces Brittany (Dan) Bitondo and Brianna (Josh) Rowland; Numerous cousins; great-nieces and nephews along with her many caregivers.

Cathy lived her life as she always had… JOYFULLY!

Services will be Wednesday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Omega Funeral Home 223 SE 122nd in Portland.