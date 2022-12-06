Dec. 25, 1933—Nov. 25, 2022

Carrol Rhonda (Morris) Pfingsten passed away on November 25, 2022, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, one month shy of her 90th birthday.

She was born in Elmwood (Beaver County), OK on December 25, 1933, to Mable and Lorrin Morris. She was a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation of Shawnee, OK. She grew up in Longview, WA and graduated from R.A. Long High School.

Rhonda married Elwood (Al) Carl Pfingsten in 1956 at Longview Community Church.

She retired from Weyerhaeuser after 33 years in the accounting department.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her husband Al Pfingsten, parents Mable and Lorrin Morris, brother Warren Morris, and close friend Calvin Miller.

She is survived by her sister Odetta Yeager of Longview, WA sister-in-law Anna Jeanne Morris of Longview, WA four nephews Kirk (Ellie) Morris of Federal Way, WA, Dale (Lois) Yeager of Castle Rock, WA, Dean (Kim) Yeager of Longview, WA, and Wayne (Carrie) Yeager of Kelso, WA and two nieces Karen (Fred) Bruechert of Vancouver, WA, and Lora Leedy of Mukilteo, WA.

Rhonda and Al spent many winters in their favorite spot, Palm Springs, CA. They loved golfing, traveling in their motorhome and enjoyed gourmet cooking. Rhonda had a taste for the finer things in life – steak, lobster, gold, and diamonds. She will be remembered for playing slots, driving her Cadillacs, generous gift giving, and her extensive collection of cookbooks, recipes, and cooking magazines.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Longview Community Home and Hospice.

A memorial service will be held on December 12 at 1 p.m. at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park in Longview.