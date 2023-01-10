Carolyn Szkodyn

Oct. 14, 1937—Jan. 4, 2023
Carolyn met and married John in Chicago 07-16-1955. They met while she was a high schooler at RA Long and he was in the Army, stationed at Fort Lewis.
John survives her at home. They were married 67 years and had five daughters. Virginia (Rich) Mahoney of Longview, Brenda (Gary) Smithers of Edmonds WA, Becky (Steve) Mounce of Seattle, WA, Marci (Brian) McCoy of Kelso WA and Lisa (Paul) Jones of Rainier, OR. She had nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was always a dog lover and leaves Bailey behind at home with John. Carolyn and John lived in Chicago from 1955 to 1964. They returned to Kelso/Longview to raise their family. Carolyn worked as a tax preparer and book keeper for over 40 years including owning her business. Carolyn loved gardening, sewing, baking and spending time with her family. Her favorite interest was traveling. She was especially proud of visiting all 50 states! She and John loved camping in their motorhome. They were avid hikers, logging 100s of miles on national park trails over the years. Mt. Rainier was a special favorite place. Carolyn’s kids, grandkids and even great-grand kids have carried on the legacy of spending time camping and hiking at Mt. Rainier.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul in Longview, WA
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.