Carolyn Szkodyn

John survives her at home. They were married 67 years and had five daughters. Virginia (Rich) Mahoney of Longview, Brenda (Gary) Smithers of Edmonds WA, Becky (Steve) Mounce of Seattle, WA, Marci (Brian) McCoy of Kelso WA and Lisa (Paul) Jones of Rainier, OR. She had nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was always a dog lover and leaves Bailey behind at home with John. Carolyn and John lived in Chicago from 1955 to 1964. They returned to Kelso/Longview to raise their family. Carolyn worked as a tax preparer and book keeper for over 40 years including owning her business. Carolyn loved gardening, sewing, baking and spending time with her family. Her favorite interest was traveling. She was especially proud of visiting all 50 states! She and John loved camping in their motorhome. They were avid hikers, logging 100s of miles on national park trails over the years. Mt. Rainier was a special favorite place. Carolyn’s kids, grandkids and even great-grand kids have carried on the legacy of spending time camping and hiking at Mt. Rainier.