Carolyn Rae Portner

Carolyn Portner, 74, of Kelso Wash., passed away peacefully at Community Home Health and Hospice on April 6, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born March 15, 1947, in Pocatello, Idaho, to William (Bill) and June (Tillotson) Kelly. She spent her childhood in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, and graduated from Marsh Valley High School in Arimo, Idaho, in 1965. She also was a graduate of the Longview Business College in Longview, Wash.

Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Washington to join her family, who moved here during her senior year of high school, and met her husband of 54 years, Robert (Bob) Portner. They were married July 15, 1966 in Longview, Wash. Carolyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She never missed a school activity, sporting event or anything her grandchildren were involved in. She was always their biggest cheerleader.