Carolyn Rae Portner

March 15, 1947 — April 6, 2021
Carolyn Portner, 74, of Kelso Wash., passed away peacefully at Community Home Health and Hospice on April 6, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born March 15, 1947, in Pocatello, Idaho, to William (Bill) and June (Tillotson) Kelly. She spent her childhood in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, and graduated from Marsh Valley High School in Arimo, Idaho, in 1965. She also was a graduate of the Longview Business College in Longview, Wash.
Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Washington to join her family, who moved here during her senior year of high school, and met her husband of 54 years, Robert (Bob) Portner. They were married July 15, 1966 in Longview, Wash. Carolyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She never missed a school activity, sporting event or anything her grandchildren were involved in. She was always their biggest cheerleader.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Portner; mother June Kelly; daughter Kellie (Jamie) Williams; daughter Robyn Portner; three grandchildren, Danica Creed, Dustin Williams and Mason Grose; great-grandson Oliver Creed; sister-in-law Jan Kelly; brother-in-law Russell (Toni) Portner; brother-in-law Gerald Portner; sister-in-law Toni (Jerry) Swogger; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William R. (Bill) Kelly; and her brother, William J. (Bill) Kelly.
At Carolyn’s request, no public service will be held. A private family get together will be planned for a future date.
Donations in memory of Carolyn can be sent to Community Home Health and Hospice, who were so caring to both her and her family.
God knew you were suffering that the hills were hard to climb, so he gently closed your eyelids and whispered “peace be thine.”
In tears we watched you sinking, we watch you fade away. Our hearts were nearly broken, you fought so hard to stay.
It broke our hearts to see you go, but you did not go alone, for a part of us went with you, the day God called you home. — Author Unknown
