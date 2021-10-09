Carolyn Anne Cade (Dodd)

Carolyn loved to travel and took many trips that were filled with abundant adventure and laughs. From a young age, her love of music and theater allowed her to share her beautiful voice and talent and created many wonderful memories for her. Carolyn also was a fierce genealogist, which was one of the greatest joys of her life. She cherished her family’s southern roots visiting family in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas often throughout her life and poured her passion into researching family history to learn where her extended family came from.

Besides reuniting with her mama and daddy and being embraced by Jesus in heaven, she most looks forward to meeting “that damn Mathias Beasley” who succeeded in eluding her genealogical quest despite countless hours and road trips trying to find out where he came from. She also will be very happy to find out what and where the Oak Island treasure is buried before the rest of us.

The family will honor Carolyn’s request for cremation and no funeral service, although they will gather to celebrate her life at a future date. She will one day be interred with her husband, Leonard, at the Texas Veterans’ Cemetery.

Those wishing to remember Carolyn with a memorial contribution may donate to their local hospice or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are being handled by Ramsey’s Funeral Home in Georgetown, Texas.