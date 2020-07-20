× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 25, 1948—July 7th, 2020

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carole, our loving and devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Carole Westling, passed away peacefully at her home in Arizona July 7th, 2020. She was 72. She was born February 25, 1948 in Longview, Washington to Wanda & Henry “Hank” Weber. She was one of 8 children. Carole married her husband Lloyd Westling in June of 1966, who survives her in death.

Carole was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a zest for life and a bubbly personality and always made people around her laugh. Carole made friends everywhere she went and touched so many lives. She was a true social butterfly and made everyone feel warm and welcomed when around her.

Carole had so many talents. She was an incredible seamstress, loved music and dancing, had the gift for interior design and making a house a home. She loved the beach, the sun and warm weather. Her most important and treasured joy in life was her family.