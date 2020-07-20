Carole Westling
February 25, 1948—July 7th, 2020

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carole, our loving and devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Carole Westling, passed away peacefully at her home in Arizona July 7th, 2020. She was 72. She was born February 25, 1948 in Longview, Washington to Wanda & Henry “Hank” Weber. She was one of 8 children. Carole married her husband Lloyd Westling in June of 1966, who survives her in death.

Carole was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a zest for life and a bubbly personality and always made people around her laugh. Carole made friends everywhere she went and touched so many lives. She was a true social butterfly and made everyone feel warm and welcomed when around her.

Carole had so many talents. She was an incredible seamstress, loved music and dancing, had the gift for interior design and making a house a home. She loved the beach, the sun and warm weather. Her most important and treasured joy in life was her family.

Carole is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Westling of Sun Lakes, Arizona; her beloved daughter, Lisa Westling of Chandler, Arizona; her beloved son Geoff Westling, Bothell, Washington; her grandson Jacob Westling, Bothell, Washington; her granddaughter Samantha Westling, Bothell, Washington and her loving dog Bella.

“Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories” – Thank you for the memories, Mom. We love you.

As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Barrow Neurological Institute. In Phoenix, Arizona. We are grateful for the love and care they provided to our mother in her time of need

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Westling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

