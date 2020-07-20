February 25, 1948—July 7th, 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carole, our loving and devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Carole Westling, passed away peacefully at her home in Arizona July 7th, 2020. She was 72. She was born February 25, 1948 in Longview, Washington to Wanda & Henry “Hank” Weber. She was one of 8 children. Carole married her husband Lloyd Westling in June of 1966, who survives her in death.
Carole was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a zest for life and a bubbly personality and always made people around her laugh. Carole made friends everywhere she went and touched so many lives. She was a true social butterfly and made everyone feel warm and welcomed when around her.
Carole had so many talents. She was an incredible seamstress, loved music and dancing, had the gift for interior design and making a house a home. She loved the beach, the sun and warm weather. Her most important and treasured joy in life was her family.
Carole is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Westling of Sun Lakes, Arizona; her beloved daughter, Lisa Westling of Chandler, Arizona; her beloved son Geoff Westling, Bothell, Washington; her grandson Jacob Westling, Bothell, Washington; her granddaughter Samantha Westling, Bothell, Washington and her loving dog Bella.
“Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories” – Thank you for the memories, Mom. We love you.
As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Barrow Neurological Institute. In Phoenix, Arizona. We are grateful for the love and care they provided to our mother in her time of need
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.