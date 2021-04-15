April 27, 1949—April 11, 2021
Carole Lynn Brawley-Green, 71, was born April 27, 1949 in Kalama, Wash. She passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 after a short battle of pancreatic cancer with her family beside her.
She moved to Boise in 1992 and spent 29 years in the Mortgage and Real Estate industry.
Carole is survived by her husband, Jack Green; two sons: Tyler Brawley (Andrea) of Murray, Utah and Travis Brawley (Daniela) of Boise, Idaho and her adorable grandchildren: Bentley and Kalista Brawley. Carole is also survived by her father, Pete Jacobus of Kalama, Wash., and sister, Cheri Hartung of Kalama, Wash.
At her request, there are no services other than for family. Those who wish may make memorials in Carole’s name, please do so to: Challenger School at 2020 Everest Lane Meridian, ID 83646.
Remembrances may be left on Carole’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation.
