Carol Sue Crayne

April 23, 1951—January 24, 2021

Carol passed away January 24, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is already missed and will never be forgotten.

Carol was born Carol Sue Shadiow to Clyde Monty Shadiow, Sr. and Wanda Elaine Shadiow (Sparks) April 23, 1951. Carol and her older brother Monty were raised in Longview. Carol was an excellent student at Mark Morris High where she served as her senior class secretary and graduated in 1969 with honors. In later years Carol was involved in the organization and planning of Class of 1969 reunions.

June 20, 1969, Carol married her one true love Jesse Merle Crayne. The Honey to her Sunshine. Shortly after, the couple purchased their first and last home in Lexington, where both lived until their passing. The home saw them raise their daughters Sarah and Rebekah and became legal guardian to Asalie. Over the years Carol and Jesse opened their hearts and home to dozens of foster girls over the years. Their home was loud and filled with love.

Over the years, Carol had careers in banking and office management and she earned multiple degrees including accounting, computer science and an RN from LCC. When she worked in banking, she was a loan officer and the branch manager at the Kalama branch of Cowlitz Bank.