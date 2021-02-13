Carol Sue Crayne

April 23, 1951—January 24, 2021
Carol passed away January 24, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is already missed and will never be forgotten.
Carol was born Carol Sue Shadiow to Clyde Monty Shadiow, Sr. and Wanda Elaine Shadiow (Sparks) April 23, 1951. Carol and her older brother Monty were raised in Longview. Carol was an excellent student at Mark Morris High where she served as her senior class secretary and graduated in 1969 with honors. In later years Carol was involved in the organization and planning of Class of 1969 reunions.
June 20, 1969, Carol married her one true love Jesse Merle Crayne. The Honey to her Sunshine. Shortly after, the couple purchased their first and last home in Lexington, where both lived until their passing. The home saw them raise their daughters Sarah and Rebekah and became legal guardian to Asalie. Over the years Carol and Jesse opened their hearts and home to dozens of foster girls over the years. Their home was loud and filled with love.
Over the years, Carol had careers in banking and office management and she earned multiple degrees including accounting, computer science and an RN from LCC. When she worked in banking, she was a loan officer and the branch manager at the Kalama branch of Cowlitz Bank.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, a daughter Rachel Michelle, and by her beloved husband, Jesse.
Carol leaves behind her cousin and sister of the heart, Peggy Sparks, her daughters, Sarah Tafoya (Ryan), Rebekah Schafer (Garrett), Asalie Groff, Morgan Todd (Jesse), and Courtney Guerrero (Eliseo) as well as many other foster daughters who are too numerous to name, but whom she loved very much. She also leaves many grandchildren including Nathaniel, Kenzie, Eli, Larz, Ozias, Jamison, Willow, Rosalio, and one great-grandchild, Ri-yan.
Carol never knew a lost cause. She had room in her heart for everyone, most especially those who needed one more chance. Hers will be a legacy of stubborn love that remains through everyone she loved so fiercely.
