Carol Renee (Disque) Barnes

Oct. 15, 1940 — Feb. 1, 2022
Carol was born in the Kelso Hospital, the eldest child of Katherine (Luff) Disque and Clyde Disque. She was raised in Kelso, Washington, graduating in 1959 from Kelso High School.
Carol married Duane Barnes in 1959 after her graduation.
Carol worked at Tollycraft and also worked for several years in retail.
Carol was a member of the Yankettes, the Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club and First Methodist Church in Kelso. She volunteered at the Hospice Thrift Store and loved to visit with people.
Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years, Duane Barnes, of Deming New Mexico; son Duane Jr. (Connie); one grandson; and three great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her siblings, Linda Sanders, Steve (Peggy) Disque, and Vickie (Dennis) Williams.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has taken place and the ashes will be interred at Longview Memorial Park in Longview, Washington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.