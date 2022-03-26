Carol Renee (Disque) Barnes

Oct. 15, 1940 — Feb. 1, 2022

Carol was born in the Kelso Hospital, the eldest child of Katherine (Luff) Disque and Clyde Disque. She was raised in Kelso, Washington, graduating in 1959 from Kelso High School.

Carol married Duane Barnes in 1959 after her graduation.

Carol worked at Tollycraft and also worked for several years in retail.

Carol was a member of the Yankettes, the Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club and First Methodist Church in Kelso. She volunteered at the Hospice Thrift Store and loved to visit with people.

Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years, Duane Barnes, of Deming New Mexico; son Duane Jr. (Connie); one grandson; and three great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her siblings, Linda Sanders, Steve (Peggy) Disque, and Vickie (Dennis) Williams.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place and the ashes will be interred at Longview Memorial Park in Longview, Washington.