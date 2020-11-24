Carol M. Graham

In 1969, she married the love of her life, Bob Graham. Together they made the most crazy, beautiful life filled with adventures of all kinds. Their biggest adventure was raising their two children, Michelle and Charley.

Family meant everything to Carol. She made every holiday, birthday, life event, no matter how big or small, special. She was an avid reader, baker and savvy shopper extraordinaire. Being a hobbyist at heart, she created stained glass mosaics and lamps, dabbled in calligraphy, participated in ceramics classes and quilted. She loved to travel locally as well as afar. Her most favorite destination was any beach where she could run her feet through the sand, comb the beach for shells and watch the waves. She belonged to the Flamingo Girls, a group of ladies that traveled annually to Mexico. Every day was filled with making new memories while reminiscing about the past.