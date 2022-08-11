March 2, 1944 — Aug. 5, 2022

Carol Lee Eaton passed away peacefully at her Meridian, Idaho, home on Friday, August 5, 2022. Carol was born in Ryderwood, Washington, on March 2, 1944, and after a short time her family moved to Kelso where she would graduate as an honor student and a majorette from Kelso High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Eaton, and they would spend 56 wonderful years living a life that most would envy. They operated Eaton & Associates for more than 30 years and then the unique opportunity took them to the nation’s capital for just over a decade. Unbeknownst to many, while in DC Carol received her paralegal certificate and graduated top of her class. She was an integral part of the editing of both of her husband’s books. Following her husband’s passing in 2018, Carol moved to the Boise, Idaho, area to be closer to family and make new memories.

Carol and Jim traveled the world, played tennis, skied, sailed and followed their daughter’s gymnastics career, all with a passion usually reserved for pro athletes. “If you are going to do it, then strive to be the best” was a motto heard often in their home. All who knew Carol knew she liked to drive and drive fast. She enjoyed the Porsche adventures she and Jim would go on and was even known to be a rally driver in earlier years.

Their love for entertaining came through boldly as they hosted elaborate pool parties and dinner events that entailed weeks of planning and guest lists their friends were giddy to be on, in anticipation of what might be served or what secret wine might be pulled from the cellar. They were collectors of great French wine, and one could always find a true treasure in the Eaton Cellar.

Carol loved to golf and took the sport up later in life, but loved her time on the course and no one could drive better with a 4-iron than she. Her annual golf trips with her daughter were a highlight she spoke of often, as they golfed around the nation and Canada. She enjoyed playing guitar and music and could often times be found at a party dancing her heart out to Bob Seger. But her true love was her animals. She passed knowing her golden retriever Cooper; her guinea pig, Scritch; and her horse, Etta would be loved by others in her name forever.

Carol always reminded her friends and family she lived an amazing life, and to not be sad or cry upon her death, but to remember the food and wine, the laughter, and the adventures (some that can’t be printed).

She was preceded in death by her husband and her best friend Jim. Carol is survived by her daughter, Leigh Wilson of Boise and her son-in-law Larry Wagers; her grandson Robert Inman, fondly referred to as “R” and his soul mate, Kelly Crowe, from Kuna, Idaho; as well as her great-grandson, Devin Inman. Carol also is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Ted and Diane McRae from Damascus, Oregon; and her most beloved friends, Bonnie and Alan Howard of Longview, Washington, who likely have some of the best stories.

Carol will be missed deeply, but one of her friends said it best “It was a chapter well lived.” It can’t be said better than that.