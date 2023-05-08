Sept. 20, 1939—April 3, 2023
Carol Lee Docksteader, 83 born Sept. 20, 1939, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her infant daughter Susan Lynlora, her husband of 63 years Donald Docksteader, four sons: Jeff, Tim, Brad, Darrin Docksteader respectively two daughter in laws: Deanna and Robin; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a brother, George Johnson of Longview and sister Connie Bolden of Ocean Park.
Service for Carol will be May 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Steele Chapel at Longview memorial park, 5050 Mount Solo Road Longview Wash. 98632
