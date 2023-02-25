Carol Lee Biesanz passed away peacefully on February 11, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 27, 1939 in Durango, Colorado and grew up in Newberg, Oregon, where she attended Newberg High School. She was a cheerleader and sang in the choir at both school and church. Carol Lee attended Lewis and Clark College for one year before studying dental hygiene at the University of Oregon Dental School in Portland. She enjoyed a long career as a dental hygienist, and as an instructor of dental hygiene at Portland Community College. Carol Lee had more plans, wanting to continue to help her community. She returned to school, attended the University of Washington, and earned a Master’s degree in Social Work. In 1998 she accepted a job as a therapist with PeaceHealth in Longview, Washington before retiring in 2002. Carol Lee had many interests and will be remembered for her love of secondhand stores, wearing and collecting hats, music, art, jewelry, gardening, birds, taking in stray cats, as well as vibrant shades of red, pink and purple. She enjoyed helping others, especially through her church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal. She was a loving mother who was known to add a touch of spice to the lives of her children and grandchildren. Carol Lee is survived by her significant other of 32 years, Zaki, children: Deborah, Melinda, Julie, and Jeff, grandchildren Nicole, Cody, Tyler, Kyra, and Kyle, great-grandchild Vivian, along with special friends Patty, Joanne, and Eunice.