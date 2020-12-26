November 22, 1938—December 13, 2020

On December 13, 2020, Carol Lakefish passed away at the age of 82 years in Snohomish County where she lived the final years of her life, close to family.

Carol was born in Wenatchee, Washington, and moved to Seattle when she was two years old and was raised in North Seattle. She married the love of her life, Herb Lakefish in 1972. They moved to Longview in 1996 for Herb’s work at JH Kelly. Herb proceeded her in death in 2011 and she never recovered from the loss.

She leaves behind her brother, Steve Wolf and his family; stepson, Mark Lakefish and his family; devoted niece, Laura Wolf de Mejia and her family, who cared for her in the final years. Her family was most important to her and she loved them all deeply and she will be dearly missed. May her memory be a blessing. Please leave condolences here-