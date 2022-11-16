April 6, 1929—Oct. 29, 2022

Carol Kolts Findlay passed away peacefully in Corvallis, Oregon on October 29 at the age of 93. She was born and raised in Glendale, CA to parents Dr. Robert F. Kolts and Carol Willisford Kolts. Like her older sister Barbara, she attended Pomona College. It was there she met Harold “Fin” Findlay. They graduated in June 1950 and married in September of that year.

The first forty-two years of their marriage was spent in Southern California where they raised their family. Carol and Harold moved to Longview, WA in 1992. They loved their new community and enjoyed many happy years there. Carol was a past President of the Emergency Support Shelter Board where she volunteered many hours. She enjoyed playing bridge at the Longview Country Club every Friday and attending SW Washington Symphony performances.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents, sister and brother-in-law, and two nephews. She is survived by her daughters Margaret and Victoria, grandchildren Meredith and Jimmy Hickey, son-in-law Tom Hickey and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol was a vibrant, stylish woman with a great wit and sense of humor. She gave wonderful parties and made magical holidays for her family and friends. She loved her husband, her family, high heels, and traveling. We will all miss her.

There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family where Carol will join her husband Fin one last time. The family requests any gestures of condolence be made to:

Emergency Support Shelter

P.O. Box 877

Kelso, WA 98626