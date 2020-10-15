Carol “Joni” Carver, age 81, passed away peacefully October 6, 2020 at home. She was born October 2, 1939 in Kelso, Wash., to Lucille Gilles and John Wiebe who have both preceded her in death.

Joni is survived by her three sons Shannon (Kim) Gilley of Quincy, Ill., David Gilley of Portsmouth Ohio, Richard Milledge of Portland Ore., two daughters Jackie (Gary Sr.) Hilton of Longview, Wash., and Jani Carver of Kelso, Wash. She is also survived by her Grandson’s Brandon (Kim) Ervig of Longview, and Aaron Gilley of Portsmouth, Ohio. Granddaughter’s Casey Ervig of Kalama, Wash., Amy (Matt) Jensen of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Brittini (Joe) Cox of Vancouver, Wash. Great Grandson’s Cameron Ervig, Anthony Cox and Tyler, Ryan and Alex Jensen, Great Granddaughter’s Jadyn and Rylee Guzman, Chloe Erivg and Payton and Stalia Cox.