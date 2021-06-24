April 1, 1929 — June 15, 2021
Carol Jean Foster passed away peacefully Tuesday morning surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Castle Rock, Wash., to G.F. Rose and Matilda (Lust) Rose. Carol grew up in Castle Rock and graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1947. Following graduation, she attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. While attending college, Carol met Charles Foster and they were married in Castle Rock, Wash., on August 29, 1953 ,and made their home in Castle Rock, Wash.
Carol was a homemaker, mother and secretary for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock for 20 years. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by all who met her.
Carol and Chuck welcomed three boys: Vernon, David and Steven. Carol loved the beach and watching her children and grandchildren’s activities. Carol’s home always was filled with love, laughter, jokes and a good card game! She enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team.
Carol is survived by her sons Vernon (Ann), David (Denise) and Steven (Jeanette); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Joanne Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; parents G.F. and Matilda Rose; and brothers Malvern (Norma) and Richard (Dee).
A Celebration of Life is planned for 2 p.m. July 1, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock, WA. Private burial has taken place. Donations can be made in Carol’s memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Castle Rock; or Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.