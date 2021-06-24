April 1, 1929 — June 15, 2021

Carol Jean Foster passed away peacefully Tuesday morning surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Castle Rock, Wash., to G.F. Rose and Matilda (Lust) Rose. Carol grew up in Castle Rock and graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1947. Following graduation, she attended Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. While attending college, Carol met Charles Foster and they were married in Castle Rock, Wash., on August 29, 1953 ,and made their home in Castle Rock, Wash.

Carol was a homemaker, mother and secretary for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock for 20 years. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by all who met her.

Carol and Chuck welcomed three boys: Vernon, David and Steven. Carol loved the beach and watching her children and grandchildren’s activities. Carol’s home always was filled with love, laughter, jokes and a good card game! She enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team.

Carol is survived by her sons Vernon (Ann), David (Denise) and Steven (Jeanette); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Joanne Rose; and many nieces and nephews.