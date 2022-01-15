Carol J. Heizelman Mus

Jan. 1, 1941 — Dec. 1, 2021

Carol “Honey” Mus of Kennewick, Washington, was relieved of her struggle with cancer in the early hours of Dec. 1, 2021. She fought an incredible battle and ultimately won by passing from here to eternity in heaven where she will be healthy and whole again.

Carol was born at home to Otto and Dorothy Heizelman in Sawyer, North Dakota, as the fourth of five daughters. The majority of her extended family moved to Longview, Washington, in 1951 seeking better employment than the North Dakota coal mines had to offer. She graduated from Longview’s R.A. Long High School in 1959 and had subsequent secretarial training at local establishments. She worked most notably for various nuclear engineering groups at Trojan Nuclear Power Plant in Rainier, Oregon, and the Washington Public Power Supply System in Richland, Washington.

Othello, Washington, was called home for her and her daughter, René, from 1969 to 1978. In that last year, she met the love of her life, Jerald “Jerry” Mus. They married after moving to Kennewick, Washington in 1980 and later moved to Vancouver, Washington, then on to Kalama, Washington, after Jerry retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad. They spent as much time as possible traveling the country in their RV, only stopping when Jerry became ill in 2010. In 2014, she moved back to Kennewick to be close to her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Carol has many loved ones that are waiting for her in heaven: Otto, her father; Dorothy, her mother; Jerry, her husband; Gerry, her sister; Fred, her brother-in-law; a niece, Sheri; a nephew, Sam; and her best friend, Judy Johnson.

Those of us left behind, looking forward to seeing her again are sisters Darlene, Shirley, and Donna (Regis); brother-in-law, Dan; daughter René (Richard); stepchildren Josette (Jeff), Tanya (Nick), and Jerry Jr.; grandchildren Trent (Jill), Dana (Jasen), Felisha (Reid), Shelby (Logan), and Natalie; and great-grandchildren Micah and Whitney.

Please sign Carol’s guest book and share a nice memory you may have of her here: https://tinyurl.com/CarolHoneyMus.

A celebration of life will be planned for the summer of 2022 in Cle Elum, Washington.