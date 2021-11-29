Oct. 22, 1938 — Oct. 17, 2021

Carol Elizabeth Miller, 82, was surrounded by all seven of her children when she was called home to Jesus on October 17, 2021.

Carol was born October 22, 1938, in Fremont, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late John and Inez Depriest.

Carol was married to the love of her life, Herbert Miller, for 64 years. He preceded her in death just eight shorts months before her passing. The family finds comfort in knowing they are together in eternal peace.

Upon entering the kingdom, she was faithfully rewarded with the words she longed to hear “well done thy good and faithful servant.” When she was able to, Carol attended New Hope City Church in Longview where she enjoyed listening to Pastor Scott Olin’s sermons.

Carol enjoyed dancing and fellowshipping with her friends at the Senior Hall. She also enjoyed playing cards and going on outings with her girlfriends in the birthday club when she was able to.

Survivors include daughter Brenda Miller of Kelso; daughter and son-in-law Terrie and Jim Morgan of Clatskanie, Oregon; daughter Peggy Miller and significant other Bob Mack of Longview; daughter and son-in-law Connie and Mark Stroud of Longview; son Danny Miller of Longview; son and daughter-in-law Jerry and Sharlo Miller of Longview; daughter and son—in-law Deanna and Louie Dalbalcon of Lufkin, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother Ed; her parents; three sisters Etta Croney, Betty Pruitt and Helen Ferris; and her husband, Herbert Miller.

No services are planned at this time.